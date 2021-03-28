LPL Financial LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 301.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

NNN opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

