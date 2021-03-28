LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,746 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.15% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VSMV stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

