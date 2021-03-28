Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Receives $38.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 347,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,523,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $21,566,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

