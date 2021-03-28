MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

