Mariner LLC Acquires 48,048 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.