Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

