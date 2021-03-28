Mariner LLC Buys 22,609 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

