Mariner LLC Buys 84,905 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

