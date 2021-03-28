Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 47,474 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Shares of DOCU opened at $201.96 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

