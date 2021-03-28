Mariner LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

