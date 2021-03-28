Mariner LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $240.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $217.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

