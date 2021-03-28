Mariner LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $201.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

