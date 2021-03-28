MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $462,000 Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,793 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $770.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

