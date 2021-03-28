MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.26.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

