Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.20

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.20 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.31). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 99.55 ($1.30), with a volume of 3,636,058 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.20.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

