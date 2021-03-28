Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

