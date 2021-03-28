Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $18,514,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.