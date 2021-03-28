Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.77. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

