Maxim Group Upgrades BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) to Buy

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

