McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.21

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.21 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.13). McBride shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.10), with a volume of 99,915 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The company has a market capitalization of £150.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.21.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.