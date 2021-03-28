Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $286.50 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $241.56 million and $286.50 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00057744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00225948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.00931677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.