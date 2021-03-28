Mdex Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00005893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $252.97 million and $251.62 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00058573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.03 or 0.00853370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

