MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 841,868 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

