Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

