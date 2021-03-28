Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.11

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.11 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 168.95 ($2.21). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 6,022,703 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.63 ($2.12).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.