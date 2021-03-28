Meme Price Hits $2,986.58 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Meme has a total market cap of $83.62 million and $8.38 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,986.58 or 0.05337581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00358409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00031035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

