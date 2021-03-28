MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 32,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

