MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGPI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 77,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

