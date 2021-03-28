Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,617.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $120,617.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00017956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00228144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.00867656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,563,535 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

