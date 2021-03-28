Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $41.89 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $220,382.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $41.89 or 0.00075433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00057588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.84 or 0.00925216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 553,942 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

