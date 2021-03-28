Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MITEY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,223. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

