Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.26. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock worth $613,099,982. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

