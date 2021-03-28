Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $8,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

