Morgan Stanley Acquires 139,651 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

