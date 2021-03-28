Morgan Stanley Boosts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $4.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.39.

RPC stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 over the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

