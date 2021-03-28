Morgan Stanley Boosts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

The Southern stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The Southern has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

