Morgan Stanley Buys 139,651 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

