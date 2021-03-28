Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,206,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,306,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $272.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

