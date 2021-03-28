Morgan Stanley Has $425.59 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.28% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $425,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5,269.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $93.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

