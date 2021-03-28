Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Moderna worth $605,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock worth $613,099,982. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

