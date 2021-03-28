Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,113,783 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Unity Software worth $548,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,679,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

