Morgan Stanley Purchases 171,010 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $701,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,670,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,220,000.

NOBL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

