Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,561 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $503,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

