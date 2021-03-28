Morgan Stanley Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $86.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

