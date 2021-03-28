Morgan Stanley Sells 30,887 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.54% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $511,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

