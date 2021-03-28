Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 548.3% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Motion Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. Motion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $725,000.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.