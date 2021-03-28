M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

