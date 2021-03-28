M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE X opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.