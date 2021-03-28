MTS Systems (MTSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect MTS Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

MTSC stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

