MTS Systems (MTSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect MTS Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.38 on Friday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

